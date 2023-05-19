Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 22:05

League of Ireland wrap: Dundalk draws with Bohemians, Drogheda stun Rovers

Kenneth Fox

Dundalk and Bohemians played out an entertaining draw at Oriel Park to gain ground on the Dublin side in the league table.

A goal after three minutes was the perfect start from the home side and an own goal on 30 minutes was even better.

Bohemians fought back in the second half and after a goal from McDaid after 70 minutes, they got the equaliser late on with three minutes to go.

Meanwhile, at Tallaght Stadium Drogheda caused a huge upset beating Shamrock Rovers 2-1.

Elsewhere, Cork City beat Sligo Rovers 1-0, Derry City comfortably won 4-1 against UCD and Shelbourne lost 1-0 to St Pats.

In the First Division, Cobh Ramblers drew 2-2 against Athlone Town.

At Mounthawk Park, Kerry lost 2-0 to Bray Wanderers.

Treaty United lost 3-0 to Galway United at Market’s Field and Wexford lost 3-0 to Longford Town.

Finally, in Ballybofey where Finn Harps were beaten comfortably 4-0 by Waterford.

