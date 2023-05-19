Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 19:50

Leinster's Leo Cullen ready to embrace pressure of Champions Cup final

Leinster are aiming for a record-equalling fifth European title.
Leinster's Leo Cullen ready to embrace pressure of Champions Cup final

By PA Sport Staff

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen believes that “pressure is a good thing” ahead of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final against holders La Rochelle.

The Aviva Stadium will be packed to its capacity of just over 50,000 as Leinster target a record-equalling fifth European title.

They were beaten by La Rochelle in last season’s final, but Cullen’s team go into battle as marginal favourites on home soil.

Leinster
Leinster players at their training session in Dublin ahead of the Champions Cup final (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Pressure is a funny thing, isn’t it?” Cullen told www.epcrugby.com.

“Everyone is nervous because they want to do their best. It is such an amazing tournament.

“We go back to the preparation during the course of the week, and you can’t fault the lads. They have prepared really well this week.

“I can’t wait to see them play and deliver something close to their best. That is all we need to do.

“Pressure is a good thing. That is what we want, we all want to be here. It is pressure, but it’s the most positive pressure you could ask for.”

Cullen has made two changes from the team that saw off semi-final opponents Toulouse.

Ireland internationals Robbie Henshaw and James Lowe return to the starting line-up, with Henshaw forging a familiar midfield partnership alongside Garry Ringrose.

La Rochelle have reached a third successive European final, and their head coach Ronan O’Gara said: “We talk all the time about stifling or stopping Leinster, but stopping La Rochelle is also a subject.

Ronan O'Gara
Ronan O’Gara is chasing back-tot-back European titles with La Rochelle (Brian Lawless/PA)

“This perception is also important. Our last defeat (in the Champions Cup) was almost two years ago.

“I am not too interested in the opponent, even if I respect him. I am focused on my team, on our path and what we are going to do on Saturday.

“We know it will be very hard, but it is possible. It will be crucial to manage stress in a venue where there will be a lot of adversity. It will be a big test.”

More in this section

Stephen Kenny names experimental squad for Republic of Ireland training camp Stephen Kenny names experimental squad for Republic of Ireland training camp
James Milner and Roberto Firmino among four leaving Liverpool this summer James Milner and Roberto Firmino among four leaving Liverpool this summer
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix cancelled amid persistent rain in northern Italy Emilia Romagna Grand Prix cancelled amid persistent rain in northern Italy
dublinleinsterleo cullencullenchampions cuprugbyufinalla rochelle
Rory McIlroy ‘fighting something’ at US PGA as Bryson DeChambeau excels

Rory McIlroy ‘fighting something’ at US PGA as Bryson DeChambeau excels

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more