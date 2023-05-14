Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 13:32

Chelsea closing in on Mauricio Pochettino as new manager

The Argentinian has been out of work since leaving Paris St Germain in July.
Chelsea closing in on Mauricio Pochettino as new manager

By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea are in talks with Mauricio Pochettino to take over as manager at the end of the season, the PA news agency understands.

A deal has yet to be signed but Pochettino is closing in on his first role since leaving Paris St Germain in July, succeeding interim head coach Frank Lampard.

Chelsea have three Premier League fixtures remaining – against Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle – and want their new boss in place once the campaign is over.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Mauricio Pochettino had a spell with London rivals Tottenham (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Blues have endured a disappointing season and sit in 11th place having managed just 11 wins in 35 league games.

Graham Potter was sacked in April and while Julian Nagelsmann was the initial favourite to replace him, Chelsea turned to Lampard to see out the rest of the season in his second spell as manager.

Potter was jettisoned just seven months into a five-year contract but the club has also struggled under Lampard, who at one stage oversaw a six-game losing run in all competitions.

Former Argentina international Pochettino enjoyed a popular five-year spell as Tottenham manager, guiding Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019.

If – as expected – he is appointed by Chelsea, the 51-year-old will inherit an expensively assembled but under-performing squad who will not be competing in Europe next season.

More in this section

GAA wrap: Clare beat 14-man Waterford to knock them out of the Championship GAA wrap: Clare beat 14-man Waterford to knock them out of the Championship
Jurgen Klopp ready to revive Liverpool title rivalry with Man City next season Jurgen Klopp ready to revive Liverpool title rivalry with Man City next season
Rookie Austin Eckroat grabs share of lead as Scottie Scheffler falters Rookie Austin Eckroat grabs share of lead as Scottie Scheffler falters
soccerchelseafrank lampardpremier leaguegraham pottermauricio pochettinotottenhamparis st-germain
Rory McIlroy was right to take a break after the Masters – Curtis Strange

Rory McIlroy was right to take a break after the Masters – Curtis Strange

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more