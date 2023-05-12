Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 15:09

Man City boss Pep Guardiola focused on Everton rather than Champions League semi

City will hope to claim a place in the final when they host the Spanish giants next Wednesday after drawing 1-1 in the first leg.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola focused on Everton rather than Champions League semi

By Andy Hampson, PA

Pep Guardiola insists all thoughts of Manchester City’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid have been put to one side ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton.

City will hope to claim a place in the final when they host the Spanish giants next Wednesday after drawing 1-1 in the first leg of their last-four tie on Tuesday.

Yet the Premier League leaders have little opportunity to ease up beforehand as they face the relegation-threatened Toffees in a clash crucial at both ends of the table.

Guardiola said at a press conference: “My thought is just Everton – no more than that.

“It’s 11 months working for the Premier League. We don’t have much time to Madrid because we play Sunday – thank you so much – but it’s a real, real priority, Goodison Park.”

Real have an extra day’s rest before the second leg as they are in action on Saturday this weekend.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, right, and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti embrace
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, right, and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti embrace (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola would have preferred to play on Saturday too but says he is beyond complaining about the schedule.

He said: “I can’t understand it but I’m not going to fight it anymore.

“I don’t understand it but we have to adapt. The schedule, it is what it is.”

More in this section

Tánaiste says reduction of TV licence 'not on the cards' over GAAGO row Tánaiste says reduction of TV licence 'not on the cards' over GAAGO row
David Moyes admits there is ‘good chance’ Declan Rice will leave West Ham David Moyes admits there is ‘good chance’ Declan Rice will leave West Ham
Henrik Stenson resigns from DP World Tour after fines for LIV rebels Henrik Stenson resigns from DP World Tour after fines for LIV rebels
soccerpremier leaguefootballevertonman citychampions leaguereal madridgoodison parkpep guardiolafixtureseverton vs man cityscheduling
Ronnie O’Sullivan planning to prioritise Asian tournaments over playing in UK

Ronnie O’Sullivan planning to prioritise Asian tournaments over playing in UK

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more