Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 18:41

Jordan Henderson is optimistic about Liverpool’s future prospects

The return to fitness of Luis Diaz means boss Jurgen Klopp can now choose between five of his six first-choice forwards.
By Carl Markham, PA

Captain Jordan Henderson believes Liverpool have to use the variety of goalscoring options they have available to their advantage next season.

The return to fitness of Luis Diaz in recent weeks means manager Jurgen Klopp can now choose between five of his six first-choice forwards (the departing Roberto Firmino is injured).

That has contributed to an upturn in form which has brought six successive victories and pushed them into unlikely contention for the top-four, sitting just a point behind Manchester United having played one match more.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Anfield
Luis Diaz is back to bolster Liverpool’s options (Peter Byrne/PA)

If that quintet – Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Diaz – can remain fit Henderson expects Liverpool to be vastly improved next season.

“Things evolve all the time and we’ve had new players come into that forward line and they are very exciting players,” the midfielder told Sky Sports.

“There are a lot of different things we can use and different personnel that can do different things really.

 

“We have a lot of quality players that can go up front and all of them can score goals, so we need to use that to our advantage next season.

“It’s been a bit of a roller coaster for us this season to be honest. We’ve probably struggled to find consistency for the majority of it.

“The good thing is we look a lot more like ourselves and I think there is still a long way to go in terms of improvement for us but the signs are good.

“Hopefully we can finish these three games off strongly and take that into next season.”

soccerpremier leaguefootballliverpoolsky sportsjordan henderson
