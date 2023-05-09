Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 20:44

Rain ends Ireland’s automatic World Cup hopes

A no-result against Bangladesh at Chelmsford left the Irish facing a qualifying competition in Zimbabwe.
Rain ends Ireland’s automatic World Cup hopes

By Rory Dollard, PA Cricket Correspondent

Ireland’s hopes of guaranteeing their spot at the World Cup with a 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh came to a soggy end in Chelmsford as the series opener was washed out.

Cricket Ireland relocated the games from its own home venues to Essex in the hope of minimising the potential impact of the weather but saw its worst fears realised as the first ODI was abandoned due to rain.

As a result South Africa have now booked the final automatic spot in the tournament, to be held in India in October and November, leaving Ireland to settle for a place in the qualifying competition in Zimbabwe.

Ireland’s chase was cut short at 65 for three as they pursued the Tigers’ score of 246 for nine, with heavy showers wiping out their prospects of further play. Just 16.3 overs were possible in the second innings, with a minimum of 20 needed to achieve a result on Duckworth Lewis Stern.

Left-armer Josh Little, who jetted back from the Indian Premier League to take part in the series, took three for 61 on his return to Irish colours including opener Litton Das and top-scorer Mushfiqur Rahim (61).

Graham Hume excelled with figures of two for 32 from his 10 overs and Mark Adair also claimed two.

Josh Little took three wickets on his return for Ireland.
Josh Little took three wickets on his return for Ireland. Photo: Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA.

Bangladesh, whose World Cup place is already secure, looked vulnerable at the halfway stage but made a strong start with the new ball.

The dangerous Paul Stirling fell to Shoriful Islam for 15 and captain Andy Balbirnie was bowled by Hasan Mahmud with just five to his name. Stephen Doheny and Harry Tector then added 36 for the third wicket before the former was caught and bowled by Taijul Islam just before the clouds opened.

Play never looked likely to resume and the result was confirmed shortly after 7pm. The second game takes place at the same ground on Friday.

More in this section

FIA looking into Lando Norris’ pit-lane near-miss at Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix FIA looking into Lando Norris’ pit-lane near-miss at Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix
Jordan Spieth withdraws from Byron Nelson Classic ahead of PGA Championship Jordan Spieth withdraws from Byron Nelson Classic ahead of PGA Championship
Alpine's Sophia Floersch sets sights on F1 after recovering from fractured spine Alpine's Sophia Floersch sets sights on F1 after recovering from fractured spine
bangladeshcricketsouth africajosh littleirelandworld cupmushfiqur rahimgraham hume
Dispute over Emiliano Sala’s transfer to Cardiff to be resolved in French courts

Dispute over Emiliano Sala’s transfer to Cardiff to be resolved in French courts

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more