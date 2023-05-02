Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 20:45

Lionel Messi suspended for two weeks after trip to Saudi Arabia

The Argentina World Cup winner is banned from playing or training with the team, and his pay will be docked during his suspension, the report added.
Reuters

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi has been suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip for two days to Saudi Arabia, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.

The Argentina World Cup winner is banned from playing or training with the team, and his pay will be docked during his suspension, the report added. The 35-year-old, who has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia.

Messi reportedly made the trip to Saudi Arabia after PSG's 3-1 defeat to Lorient, leaving them five points clear ahead of Marseille. He has 15 goals and 15 assists in Ligue 1 so far this season.

Messi will miss the upcoming Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio but might return for the match against Auxerre on May 21.

PSG are top of the standings with 75 points from 33 matches.

lionel messisaudi arabiapsgsuspension
