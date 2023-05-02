IRFU in discussion with Greg McWilliams over future

Michael Bolton

The IRFU are remaining tight-lipped over the future of women's head coach after reports he is set to step down.

The Irish Independent reported on Monday evening that McWillimas is set to step down after a disappointing Six Nations campaign that saw Ireland lose all five of their games.

This saw Ireland receive their first wooden spoon since 2004, with the side now a Tier 3 nation.

With further reports of his future emerging through the day the IRFU released a statement that said;" The IRFU can confirm that it is in discussion with Greg McWilliams and until these discussions are concluded, no further comment will be made."

McWilliams took over from Adam Griggs in January 2022, with Ireland winning just three of their 12 games in charge, and is under contract until the end of 2023.

Should he step aside from his role, it is unclear what the future holds for his backroom team, which includes senior coach John McKee, and assistants Niamh Briggs and Denis Fogarty.