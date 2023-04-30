Sunday sport: Kilkenny face Galway challenge, Kildare take on Dublin

Kenneth Fox

There is plenty of GAA action this Sunday as the highly anticipated Leinster Senior Hurling Championship clash between Kilkenny and Galway is already underway.

Nowlan Park is the venue for what is the Cats' first championship game since Brian Cody's retirement.

New manager Derek Lyng is a former teammate of Galway boss Henry Sheflin.

Elsewhere, after champions Limerick suffered a one point defeat to Clare last night, there is more action in the Munster Championship this afternoon.

Cork play their first game of this year's championship, when they welcome Waterford to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

That throws-in is at 4pm.

In the curtain raiser Waterford lead Cork 1-7 to 1-5 after just over 20 minutes of play in their Munster camogie semi-final.

The line-up for this year's Leinster and Ulster football finals will be completed this afternoon.

In Leinster, both semi-finals make up a double header at Croke Park.

They have just thrown-in between Louth and Offaly with Dublin going up against Kildare at 4pm.

At the same time in Clones, it is Armagh versus Down with the winner of that set to play Derry in the Ulster decider.

In round one of the Leinster Ladies Senior Football Championship Meath are taking on Dublin.

Waterford are hosting Kerry in Munster while Tipperary are entertaining Cork and in Ulster it's Cavan against Donegal.

All of those games have just gotten underway.

Soccer

Manchester City can move to the top of the Premier League table this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side will leapfrog Arsenal if they beat Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are playing Aston Villa, Bournemouth are facing Leeds and Newcastle are entertaining Southampton.

All of those matches have just kicked-off, with Liverpool's meeting with Tottenham underway 4:30pm.

It is scoreless at Hampden Park between Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers after just over 15 minutes of play in their Scottish Cup semi-final.

The winner will play Inverness in the final.

Manchester City are looking to keep their Women Super League title hopes taking on bottom side Reading this afternoon.

That game has just kicked-off and a victory for City would move them to within 3 points of rivals Manchester United.

Rugby

Leinster will learn their opponents for this season's Heineken Champions Cup final today.

Reigning champions La Rochelle take on Exeter in the second of the last four ties.

Kick off in Bordeaux is at 3pm.

Leinster qualified for the decider thanks to a 41-22 win over Toulouse yesterday.

Snooker

Luca Brecel leads Mark Selby two-frames-to-nil in the World Snooker Championship final.

Englishman Selby has won four titles at the Crucible while Belgian Brecel has never made it this far before.

This is a first to 18 frame contest.

Racing

There is a seven race card today at Sligo where the first goes to post at 2:15.