Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 15:45

Traditional 3pm kick-off for 2023 FA Cup final between Manchester rivals

The showpiece match on June 3 is a Manchester derby for the first time in the competition’s 151-year history.
Traditional 3pm kick-off for 2023 FA Cup final between Manchester rivals

By PA Sport Staff

The 2023 FA Cup final will kick off at the traditional time of 3pm, the Football Association has confirmed.

The showpiece match on June 3 is a Manchester derby for the first time in the competition’s 151-year history.

The clash of the north-west rivals led the Metropolitan Police to deem it a high-risk match and insist upon a kick-off time no later than 4.45pm.

On Wednesday afternoon the FA confirmed a 3pm kick-off time, the first occasion the final has been a 3pm kick-off since 2011.

The FA confirmed the winners would receive £2million in prize money, with the losing finalists banking £1million.

ITV’s coverage of the final will be immediately preceded by the Derby from Epsom. The race will start at 1.30pm, with coverage starting at 12.30pm and FA Cup final build-up starting at 2.15pm.

More in this section

Eddie Howe mindful of pitching Anthony Gordon into cauldron on return to Everton Eddie Howe mindful of pitching Anthony Gordon into cauldron on return to Everton
Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney jokes about Gareth Bale offer Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney jokes about Gareth Bale offer
Spurs players to reimburse fans for ’embarrassing’ performance at Newcastle Spurs players to reimburse fans for ’embarrassing’ performance at Newcastle
soccerfa cupmanchester unitedfootballman utdbbcmanchester cityman cityitvwembley
I am ready – New boss Ryan Mason demands reaction from sorry Spurs

I am ready – New boss Ryan Mason demands reaction from sorry Spurs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more