Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 19:03

Ceferin would not rule out a Champions League final being held in United States

The Uefa president said it was “possible” competitive games in Europe’s premier club competition could be staged in America.
Ceferin would not rule out a Champions League final being held in United States

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has hinted that a Champions League final could be played in the United States in the future.

The Slovenian said it was “possible” competitive games in Europe’s premier club competition could be staged in the US.

The PA news agency reported last September that substantive talks had taken place over a four-team Super Cup being played as a season-opening event in the US from 2024, potentially featuring the champions of Major League Soccer alongside the winners of Uefa’s three men’s club competitions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfO2dRFH1wA

However, Ceferin hinted that the biggest game of all in European club football may be played across the Atlantic in future.

In an interview with Men In Blazers, Ceferin said it was “possible” European teams could play meaningful matches in the States, and added: “We have started to discuss about that but one year it was the World Cup, (20)24 is Euro, this year (the final) is in Istanbul, ’24 is London and ’25 is Munich and after that, let’s see. It’s possible.”

Other sports have successfully taken matches into new markets, such as the NFL playing regular-season games in London.

More in this section

Pep Guardiola: Man City-Arsenal clash ‘important but not decisive’ in title race Pep Guardiola: Man City-Arsenal clash ‘important but not decisive’ in title race
Thomas Zilliacus confirms second offer to buy Manchester United still stands Thomas Zilliacus confirms second offer to buy Manchester United still stands
In Pictures: London Marathon sees 48,000 runners hit the streets In Pictures: London Marathon sees 48,000 runners hit the streets
soccerchampions leagueuefaaleksander ceferin
Spurs players to reimburse fans for ’embarrassing’ performance at Newcastle

Spurs players to reimburse fans for ’embarrassing’ performance at Newcastle

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more