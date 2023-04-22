Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 17:30

Number of arrests made after protesters try to stop Scottish Grand National

Animal Rising said around 25 of its supporters made their way on to the track
Number of arrests made after protesters try to stop Scottish Grand National

Dan Barker, PA Scotland

Animal rights protesters stormed the track at Ayr Racecourse in Scotland in a bid to stop the Scottish Grand National.

Police Scotland made a number of arrests, with Animal Rising claiming around 25 of its supporters made their way on to the track.

The group said they were “attempting to attach themselves to jumps and gates” in an effort to cancel the race, which Christian Williams-trained Kitty’s Light went on to win.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are responding to a protest which is ongoing at Ayr Racecourse this afternoon.

“A significant operation is under way to safely remove those involved.

“A number of arrests have been made and an increased police presence remains at the scene.”

It is the latest protest to target racing, with the Grand National at Aintree being delayed for around 15 minutes when animal rights activists made their way onto the track.

Scores of activists climbed fences and at least two fixed themselves to a jump using glue and lock-on devices. Some 118 people were arrested by Merseyside Police in total.

More in this section

Roberto De Zerbi out to keep Brighton on course for historic FA Cup triumph Roberto De Zerbi out to keep Brighton on course for historic FA Cup triumph
Ronnie O’Sullivan cashes in as wild Hossein Vafaei break-off shocks Crucible Ronnie O’Sullivan cashes in as wild Hossein Vafaei break-off shocks Crucible
Thrilling Arsenal fightback stuns Southampton but draw hits title hopes Thrilling Arsenal fightback stuns Southampton but draw hits title hopes
scotlandnationalpolice scotlandayr racecoursescottish grand national
Ronnie O’Sullivan has a hug for Hossein Vafaei after crushing ‘grudge match’ win

Ronnie O’Sullivan has a hug for Hossein Vafaei after crushing ‘grudge match’ win

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more