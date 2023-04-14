LOI Round up: Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne play out thrilling draw

Michael Bolton

Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Tallaght Stadium as the Champions twice came from behind to earn a draw.

An own goal from striker Graham Burke in the gave Shelbourne the lead in the 18th minute, as Shamrock Rovers were left frustrated in the opening 45 minutes.

Burke scored at the right end to bring his side level early in the second half. However, Shelbourne regained their lead just three minutes later through Matthew Smith.

Damien Duff's side looked to be heading towards a crucial victory, until Roberto Lopez equaliser in the 77th minute.

In tonight's other games, St Patrick's Athletic defeated top of the table Bohemians 3-2 in another thrilling encounter.

An early goal from Adam McDonnell looked to have set Bohemians on their way, but theu were stunned by three first half goal from Chris Forrester, Jason McClelland and Mark Doyle to give St Pat's a 3-1 lead at the interval.

Bohemians pushed to get back in the game and were within one goal through Dean Williams, but St Pat's held on to move with four points of tonight's opponents.

In the other game tonight, an early goal from Ciaran Behan gave UCD a vital win over Cork City in Dublin