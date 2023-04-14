Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 22:26

LOI Round up: Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne play out thrilling draw

Damien Duff's side looked to be heading towards a crucial victory, until Roberto Lopez equaliser in the 77th minute.
LOI Round up: Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne play out thrilling draw

Michael Bolton

Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Tallaght Stadium as the Champions twice came from behind to earn a draw.

An own goal from striker Graham Burke in the gave Shelbourne the lead in the 18th minute, as Shamrock Rovers were left frustrated in the opening 45 minutes.

Burke scored at the right end to bring his side level early in the second half. However, Shelbourne regained their lead just three minutes later through Matthew Smith.

Damien Duff's side looked to be heading towards a crucial victory, until Roberto Lopez equaliser in the 77th minute.

In tonight's other games, St Patrick's Athletic defeated top of the table Bohemians 3-2 in another thrilling encounter.

An early goal from Adam McDonnell looked to have set Bohemians on their way, but theu were stunned by three first half goal from Chris Forrester, Jason McClelland and Mark Doyle to give St Pat's a 3-1 lead at the interval.

Bohemians pushed to get back in the game and were within one goal through Dean Williams, but St Pat's held on to move with four points of tonight's opponents.

In the other game tonight, an early goal from Ciaran Behan gave UCD a vital win over Cork City in Dublin

 

More in this section

Cristian Stellini urges Richarlison to learn from injury-hit season at Spurs Cristian Stellini urges Richarlison to learn from injury-hit season at Spurs
Tom Stewart hat-trick guides Ulster to victory over Dragons Tom Stewart hat-trick guides Ulster to victory over Dragons
Premier League footballer to face ‘no further action’ on child sex allegations Premier League footballer to face ‘no further action’ on child sex allegations
cork cityleague of irelandshelbournebohemians fcshamrock roversucdst patrick's atheltic
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez ruled out for rest of the season

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez ruled out for rest of the season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more