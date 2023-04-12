Republic of Ireland lose 1-0 to the United States in Missouri

Kenneth Fox

The United States beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in last night's international friendly.

Alana Cook's goal shortly before the break gave the hosts the win in Missouri.

It is Ireland's second loss in this international break, with the United States winning by 2-0 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Ireland's first World Cup opponents, Australia, beat England 2-0 in Brentford.

Nigeria were 3-0 winners over New Zealand, but Canada lost 2-1 to France.