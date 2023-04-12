Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 07:29

Republic of Ireland lose 1-0 to the United States in Missouri

It is Ireland's second loss in this international break, with the United States winning by 2-0 on Saturday.
Kenneth Fox

The United States beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in last night's international friendly.

Alana Cook's goal shortly before the break gave the hosts the win in Missouri.

Elsewhere, Ireland's first World Cup opponents, Australia, beat England 2-0 in Brentford.

Nigeria were 3-0 winners over New Zealand, but Canada lost 2-1 to France.

