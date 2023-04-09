Sarah Rowe: 'You train your mind to think a certain way for every sport'

Michael Bolton

After her exploits in Australia playing AFLW with Collingwood, Mayo's Sarah Rowe made a return back to the soccer pitch this year, with a move to Bohemians.

Having played with Shelbourne before, soccer is no stranger to Rowe, who has one cap to her name with Ireland. At the beginning of 2023, she lined out with soccer club Melbourne Victory, before making the move back to Ireland.

Rowe has impressed so far in her performances with Bohemians, scoring two goals in five games. She has praised the club for how they have made her feel welcome since her transfer in February.

"I was really comfortable in Melbourne Victory with what I was doing, but essentially after this week there would be no football, and we are still unsure as to when the AFLW would be starting again, so there was just a bit too much uncertainty.

"I didn't want to be left without soccer, especially when I'm just finding my groove. Bohemians have been unbelievably supportive. The club and the people in the club are doing so much to drive the standard of women's football in Ireland.

"Sean Byrne has been absolutely amazing as well, allowing me to train with the boys in the day, and then train with the girls in the evening."

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 27-year-old's main focus has been in Aussie Rules Football, with her ambitions with Mayo and passion for soccer were put on hold.

Rowe admitted it's not easy being away from family for so long during such a difficult time, but insisted she had to stay focused on her career in Australia.

"I am very much a person I am where I am. When I'm in Ireland, I want to make the most of it, and if I'm in Australia, I'm going to make the most of it.

"You just have to adopt that sort of mindset, especially with the nature of my life that is constantly moving, I really have to get in to these different states of minds where I am comfortable with that. I would have loved to have been close to family, the last couple of years in Australia is where I was supposed to be as a sportsperson."

The amount of players in Ladies football who are making the move to Australia is increasing every year, with two Irish players in the Melbourne Premiership winning side in Sinead Goldrick and Blaithain Mackin.

Moving from one sport to another can have its challenges. However, Rowe has performed at a high level in GAA, Football and Aussie Rules.

While she has had success in all three sports, she admitted readjusting has it's challenges.

"I believe Gaelic Football compliments AFL, but I don't believe AFL compliments Gaelic Football. It's the same with soccer. I think the training I'm doing will compliment AFLW.

"AFLW didn't really complement soccer, other than the fact of the physical training you do. In terms of strength, fitness and endurance, you get a lot of that in the AFLW.

"For so many years in AFL, I saw myself as a Gaelic Footballer os soccer player playing in AFL. Then I became an AFL player trying to play soccer, or trying to play Gaelic.

"It takes eight to 10 weeks to really find your feet, you just need to get a couple of games into you, even just to get your mind thinking a certain way. You train your mind to think a certain way for every sport."

Last minute transfer

This year could have been very different for the Mayo native, and indeed Boheminas, had she not enquired about the dates within the transfer window.

While her transfer to Irish soccer was in her lands for 2023, the move was sudden, and indeed just in time before the transfer window closed. Thankfully for all parties involved, Rowe could resume her career in soccer and rediscover her passion for the sport.

"I was thinking I could sign after the Melbourne Victory games, and come home then. I spoke to David O'Connell and asked about the transfer window, and he said it closes in 48 hours, so I had to make a decision pretty quickly.

"From the very first week I went back I said this was a big passion of mine, as I do Gaelic Football. I love playing AFL, but it is in a different way, I didn't grow up playing it, so it's a different love that I have for it.

"As soon as I get into it, you just get addicted. The feeling that you get from doing something you love. I just want to keep getting better, how do I do that, where do I need to be, what people do I need around me to get better?

"I didn't want to walk way from it when I was only getting started.

Mayo future?

While her main focus is in the black and red jersey of Bohemians, Mayo fans will be keen for return to the side. A key player for her home county, especially in their run to the 2017 All-Ireland final, she hasn't featured since 2021 due to AFLW scheduling.

However, Rowe is keen to return to the Mayo set up at some point in the future.

"I love playing for my county, it's something I never took lightly. It's a really emotional pull for me when I'm at home in Ireland and not to be playing for Mayo, so I tend to stay in Dublin for that reason.

"I would like to think that I will play for Mayo again."