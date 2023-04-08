Sat, 08 Apr, 2023 - 22:09

Positives for Republic of Ireland despite 2-0 loss to United States

The Republic of Ireland have been beaten 2-0 by the United States in the women's senior international friendly in Texas
James Cox

The Republic of Ireland have been beaten 2-0 by the United States in the women's senior international friendly in Texas.

The game in Austin is part of their preparations for this summer's World Cup.

While the US were worthy winners, there were plenty of positives for Vera Pauw and her side.

Sophia Smith and Sinead Farrelly were among the standout performers for Ireland.

The US scored with a long-range first-half effort before a penalty in the second-half which Courtney Brosnan nearly saved.

Ireland will face the US again on Tuesday in Missouri.

