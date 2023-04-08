Saturday sport: Rory McIlroy set to miss cut at Masters as Brooks Koepka leads

Golf

Rory McIlroy will miss the cut at The Masters.

The world number two shot a nightmare 5-over-par round of 77 at Augusta National yesterday which leaves him 5-over all round.

Brooks Koepka holds a four-shot lead on 12-under, while Shane Lowry is currently tied for tenth on 4-under.

The Offalyman will finish his second round later today after play was suspended last night due to adverse weather.

Soccer

Premier League

There are eight games to look forward to in the Premier League today.

It all kicks off at 12.30pm with top-four hopefuls Manchester United hosting struggling Everton.

Their relegation rivals Nottingham Forest travel to high-flying Aston Villa at 3pm.

At the same time, Brentford entertain Newcastle.

David Moyes will look to alleviate the pressure when his West Ham side travel to Fulham.

It's 18th against 19th as managerless Leicester take on Bournemouth.

Tottenham entertain Brighton, and Wolves take on Chelsea at Molineux.

At 5.30pm, bottom side Southampton welcome Manchester City to St Mary's.

Scottish Premiership

In the Scottish Premiership, league leaders Celtic take on Rangers in the Old Firm derby at 12.30pm.

Women's friendly

The Ireland women's team continue their preparations for this summer's World Cup this evening.

Vera Pauw's side take on the US in a friendly in Austin, Texas at 7.30pm Irish time.

GAA

The Connacht Senior Football Championship gets underway this afternoon.

London take on Sligo in Ruislip from 3pm.

Leitrim are across the pond as they face New York at 11pm Irish time.