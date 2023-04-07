Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 13:48

Forest groundsman and Brentford coach charged over altercation in November

The pair became involved in a disagreement before a 2-2 Premier League draw in November.
Forest groundsman and Brentford coach charged over altercation in November

By PA sport staff

Nottingham Forest’s head groundsman Ewan Hunter and Brentford goalkeeping coach Manu Sotelo have been charged by the Football Association over an alleged pre-match clash.

The pair became involved in a disagreement ahead of the Premier League fixture between the two clubs at the City Ground on November 5.

Hunter has been charged with improper and/or violent conduct, while Sotelo has been accused of improper behaviour.

An FA spokesperson said: “Nottingham Forest’s grounds manager and Brentford’s goalkeeping coach have been charged following an incident that occurred prior to their Premier League game on Saturday 5 November.

“It’s alleged that Ewan Hunter’s behaviour was improper and/or violent and Manu Sotelo’s behaviour was improper.

“Both of them have until Thursday 12 April to provide their respective responses.”

Bees boss Thomas Frank claimed after the dramatic 2-2 draw that Sotelo had been injured during an altercation which it is understood centred on the length of time top-flight clubs are allowed to use the penalty area during their warm-up.

It proved an eventful afternoon with Bryan Mbeumo cancelling out Morgan Gibbs-White’s opener from the penalty spot following a VAR review of Forest keeper Dean Henderson’s challenge on Yoane Wissa.

Wissa later put the visitors ahead only for Mathias Jorgensen’s own goal, which was awarded with the help of goal-line technology, six minutes into stoppage time to hand the home side a point.

More in this section

Paul McGinley: ‘Staggering’ Brooks Koepka cleared of potential rules violation Paul McGinley: ‘Staggering’ Brooks Koepka cleared of potential rules violation
Tiger Woods struggles to opening 74 to lie nine shots off Masters lead Tiger Woods struggles to opening 74 to lie nine shots off Masters lead
Cristian Stellini: Harry Kane criticism after Abdoulaye Doucoure clash strange Cristian Stellini: Harry Kane criticism after Abdoulaye Doucoure clash strange
soccerpremier leaguebrentfordnottm forestdisciplinaryewan huntermanu sotelo
England beat Brazil on penalties to win inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley

England beat Brazil on penalties to win inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more