Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 06:27

Rory McIlroy insists gap not ‘insurmountable’ after slow start to Masters

McIlroy seven shots off the pace after making touch of Augusta history.
Rory McIlroy insists gap not ‘insurmountable’ after slow start to Masters

By Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent, Augusta

Rory McIlroy insisted he was not left facing an “insurmountable” challenge after a frustrating opening round of the 87th Masters.

McIlroy made history as he gave what is believed to be the first in-play interview at Augusta National as he played the ninth hole,  but could only produce a level-par 72 to lie seven shots off the lead.

“I’m probably two or three shots behind how I’d like to be, considering how I played,” McIlroy said.

“I think, if I had gotten the most out of my round, I would have shot 68 or 69. So (I’m) a few shots back, but nothing that’s not insurmountable.

“I think I can go out there and give myself plenty of chances and play a great round of golf tomorrow and get myself back on that big white scoreboard.”

Asked about the interview with ESPN during his round, McIlroy said: “The club reached out to us last week and just inquired if I would be interested in doing it. I did it a couple weeks ago at the Match Play.

“It definitely feels a little less intrusive with the earpiece rather than someone right up next to you with the microphone like they’ve been doing in Europe for a couple of years.

“I thought it would be a cool thing to do. I did it in Austin and didn’t feel like it took me out of my rhythm in any way or made me think about things too much.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the 10th hole during the first round of the Masters. Photo: Matt Slocum/AP.

“So it’s nice to provide the audience at home a little bit more insight into what’s going on out here.

“I think with the previous chairman, he definitely brought things forward. Then I think since chairman Ridley has come along, he’s really tried to push the envelope as well.

“So I think Augusta have a great balance of blending that history and that tradition but also making sure we’re keeping up with the times, I guess.”

More in this section

England beat Brazil on penalties to win inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley England beat Brazil on penalties to win inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley
Cristian Stellini: Harry Kane criticism after Abdoulaye Doucoure clash strange Cristian Stellini: Harry Kane criticism after Abdoulaye Doucoure clash strange
Leeds winger Jack Harrison signs new five-year contract Leeds winger Jack Harrison signs new five-year contract
golfmcilroyrory mcilroymasters
Tiger Woods struggles to opening 74 to lie nine shots off Masters lead

Tiger Woods struggles to opening 74 to lie nine shots off Masters lead

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more