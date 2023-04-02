Sunday sport: Allianz league finals at Croke Park

Soccer

Southampton boss Ruben Selles says he's not setting a points target which could make them safe from Premier League relegation.

With 10 games to play, they're bottom of the table but only three points from the drop, ahead of today's trip to fellow strugglers West Ham.

Selles says the focus has to be on performances - not their finishing tally.

Kick-off in that game is at 2pm.

Then at 4.30pm, it's fifth against third as Newcastle entertain Manchester United.

Three points for Eddie Howe's side would see them go back into the final Champions League qualification spot.

In the Scottish Premiership Celtic are away to Ross County where it's scoreless at half-time.

A win for the visitors would see them once again go nine points clear at the top of the table.

GAA

There's a double header at Croke Park this afernoon, but Dublin are not the main event.

Dessie Farrell's side face Derry in the curtain-raiser, the Allianz National Football League Division 2 Final.

Throw in is at 1.45pm.

At 4pm neighbours Mayo and Galway meet in the Division 1 decider.

The destiny of the Hurling League Divsion 2A title will be decided at O' Moore Park in Portlaoise as Kildare and Offaly go head-to-head from 2pm.

At the same time, Meath face Donegal at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in the Division 2B final.

Antrim host Wexford at 2pm this afternoon in their rescheduled Very Camogie League Division 1B fixture.

The winner will take on Waterford in the final.

Rugby

The three remaining last-16 games in the Heineken Champions Cup are on this afternoon.

At Sandy Park Montpellier lead Exeter Chiefs a 12-0 in the early stages of the first half.

At 3pm, Saracens host Ospreys and Toulouse take on Bulls.

Golf

Padraig Harrington is well in the mix ahead of the final round of the Valero Texas Open this evening.

The 51-year-old shot a 4-under-par round of 68 last night to leave him 7-under for the tournament and in a tie for sixth.

American Patrick Rodgers leads by oe on 12-under.

On the LPGA Tour Leona Maguire is 17 shots off the lead ahead of the final round of the LA Open.

She'll tee off from 3-over-par later on in a tie for 65th.

Formula 1

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a chaotic Australian Grand Prix this morning.

Lewis Hamilton secured his first podium of the season as he finished second in his Mercedes, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso third.

The Race in Melbourne was red flagged three times after several accidents and ended in a procession over the line because of a penultimate lap crash.

Verstappen has a 15 point lead over team mate Sergio Perez in the world championship standings.