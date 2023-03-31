Neville calls Denis Irwin 'best Premier League full-back' after hall of fame omission

James Cox

Gary Neville has labelled his former Manchester United teammate Denis Irwin as the best Premier League full-back of all time, after the Corkman was controversially left out of the league's hall of fame nominees.

Irwin was part of United's first Premier League-winning side in 1992/1993, and he went on to win seven titles.

The left-back was also part of the legendary Alex Ferguson side that won the treble in 1999.

Neville was amongst the hall of fame nominees, and he responded to a fan who questioned Irwin's exclusion on Twitter.

"Agree! Denis is the best full back in PL history! Fact," Neville wrote.

When another fan claimed Irwin would not have played for a team managed by Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola, Neville had a robust response.

"You didn’t watch him play then? Denis would play full back in any team of theirs! Left or Right! He didn’t give goals away, didn’t give the ball away, brilliant going forward and could take set pieces to the equal of most!"

You didn’t watch him play then? Denis would play full back in any team of theirs! Left or Right! He didn’t give goals away, didn’t give the ball away, brilliant going forward and could take set pieces to the equal of most! https://t.co/sWun4qFDba — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 31, 2023

The former Republic of Ireland international is a legend at Old Trafford after his playing career with United, and he now works as a club ambassador and a football pundit.