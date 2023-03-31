Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 13:23

Luke Shaw close to signing new long-term deal with Manchester United

The 27-year-old has been with the club since 2014.
Luke Shaw close to signing new long-term deal with Manchester United

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Luke Shaw is close to signing a new long-term deal with Manchester United, the PA news agency understands.

The 27-year-old has been with the club since 2014, when the move from Southampton saw him become the most expensive teenager in history.

Shaw’s current deal had been due to expire in the summer, only for United to trigger a one-year extension clause to keep him until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Shaw has had an impressive season under new United boss Erik ten Hag
Shaw has had an impressive season under new United boss Erik ten Hag (Nick Potts/PA)

Contract talks are believed to have progressed well and the England international is now very close to signing the new deal.

Shaw, who has made 248 appearances for United, is reportedly set to sign a four-year deal at Old Trafford.

More in this section

Lewis Hamilton finishes second in opening practice in Melbourne Lewis Hamilton finishes second in opening practice in Melbourne
Erling Haaland remains injury doubt before Manchester City clash with Liverpool Erling Haaland remains injury doubt before Manchester City clash with Liverpool
Sergio Perez plays down apparent snub from Max Verstappen’s dad in Saudi Arabia Sergio Perez plays down apparent snub from Max Verstappen’s dad in Saudi Arabia
soccermanchester unitedman utdluke shawerik ten hagshaw
Players from Russia and Belarus cleared to compete at Wimbledon this year

Players from Russia and Belarus cleared to compete at Wimbledon this year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more