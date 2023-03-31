Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 12:54

LOI preview: Shamrock Rovers search for first win continues at Dundlak

Injuries and mixed form have made it a difficult start to the season for Stephen Bradley's side, with just five points from their first six games.


Michael Bolton

The League of Ireland gets back underway tonight, as champions Shamrock Rovers aim to earn their first win of the season when they travel to Dundalk.

Injuries and mixed form have made it a difficult start to the season for Stephen Bradley's side, with just five points from their first six games.

Dundalk meanwhile, are in third place and could move within a point of leaders Bohemians with victory.

In tonight's other games, Derry City travel to Shelbourne, with Derry having the opportunity to climb to the top of the table with victory over Damien Duff's side.

Cork City will go above Drogheda if they defeat them at Turner's Cross, while St Patrick's Athletic host UCD at Richmond Park, with the away side without a win so far this season.

The weekend's final game will leaders Bohemians travel to the Showgrounds to take on Sligo Rovers, who are currently fourth in the table.

Here is all you need to know on this weekend's fixtures in the Airtricity League of Ireland

Friday March 31st

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, 7.45.

Cork City v Drogheda United, Turners Cross, 7.45.

Shelbourne v Derry City Tolka Park, RTÉ Two, 7.45.

St Patrick's Athletic v UCD, Richmond Park, 7.45.

Saturday April 1st

Sligo Rovers v Bohemians, Showgrounds, 7.45.

 


