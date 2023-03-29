Virgin Media to show their first ever League of Ireland game

Michael Bolton

Virgin Media is set to make history as they will b broadcast live a League of Ireland game for the first time in the compnay's history.

The highly anticipated clash between Shamrock Rovers travel to Bohemians on Friday April 7th will be shown live on Virgin Media Two at 7.30.

With last season's champions Shamrock Rovers still searching for their first win of the season, and Bohemians getting off to a flying start, there is plenty at stake when the sides meet at Dalymount Park.

Until today's announcement, the coverage of the Airtricity League of Ireland has been shown on LOI TV, and RTÉ. TG4 are broadcasting live coverage of the women's Airtiricty League of Ireland.

Mick McCaffrey, Virgin Media Television, Head of News and Sport said “We are delighted to be broadcasting our first ever SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture and you couldn’t choose a more exciting one than Bohemians versus Shamrock Rovers.

"The league has never been more popular as evidenced by the amount of fans attending matches every week and we are really looking forward to bringing our viewers such a top-class game on Good Friday”.

Mark Scanlon, League of Ireland Director said: “We are delighted to announce this broadcast with Virgin Media Television to add to the brilliant coverage provided by our current partners RTÉ and TG4.

"With increased crowds and a thrilling start to the season, it is important that as many people as possible see the superb product we have to offer in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division and Virgin Media’s coverage of such a big fixture will help us engage more fans than ever before.”