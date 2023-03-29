Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 08:45

Football rumours: Manchester United plot £80m bid for Harry Kane

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel eyes Mason Mount reunion at Bayern Munich.
By PA Sport Staff

England captain Harry Kane, 29, has been identified as Manchester United’s number one target according to the Daily Star. Chief executive Richard Arnold has approved an £80million (€91 million) bid for the Tottenham striker.

Mason Mount is a target for former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel (Tim Goode/PA)
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, 24, has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich, reports The Times. Former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is keen for a reunion with the England star.

Manchester City are interested in Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 28, according to the Standard. The Croatian is another target for Bayern Munich reports The Sun.

Liverpool are among a host of teams tracking centre-half Evan Ndicka, 23, at Eintracht Frankfurt. The Daily Mirror reports Arsenal and Tottenham are also keen on the defender who is likely to be available on free transfer in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gabri Veiga: Manchester City have joined Newcastle and Manchester United in tracking the 20-year-old Celta Vigo midfielder.

Enzo le Fee: Leicester, Fulham and Wolves are interested in the 23-year-old Lorient midfielder.

soccermanchester unitedharry kaneliverpooltransfersmanchester citymateo kovacicmason mountbayern munichgossip
