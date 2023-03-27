Mayo's Cora Staunton calls time on AFLW career

Muireann Duffy

Cora Staunton has called time on her Australian Football career, her club - GWS Giants - has confirmed.

The 41-year-old joined the Giants in 2017, making her the first international player to join the sport's women's league, the AFLW.

The Mayo woman became the first of the Giants' players to feature in 50 games, and was the club's leading goal kicker on four occasions.

In a post on Instagram on Monday morning (Irish time), GWS Giants wrote: "Our games record holder [Cora Staunton] has called time on her AFLW playing career."

Captioning an image of the four-time All-Ireland winner, the club added: "A champion, a warrior, a legend."

In a statement released by the club, the Giants' head of women's football Briana Harvey said: "I congratulate Cora on not only everything she has achieved in our game of Aussie Rules, but throughout her entire sporting career.

"While not a foundation player, she has been with us through our highest highs and lowest lows and helped to build and shape the foundations and standards within our club."

The Giants' statement added that Staunton leaves "as one of the best to have ever played in the AFLW competition and her sporting achievements across two countries are astounding".

The announcement of Staunton's retirement follows that of clubmate and Cork woman Bríd Stack who confirmed her retirement from the AFLW in December.