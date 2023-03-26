Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka fire England to qualifying victory over Ukraine

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Bukayo Saka scored a stunner after Harry Kane extended his goalscoring record as England continued their winning start to Euro 2024 qualification against Ukraine.

Gareth Southgate told his players that Thursday’s impressive 2-1 victory at Euro 2020 conquerors Italy could only be considered a fantastic result if they followed it up with another win at Wembley.

England did not disappoint in their first home match since reaching the World Cup quarter-finals as Kane and Saka struck late in the first half to seal a 2-0 triumph against Ukraine.

It was the perfect return from their toughest-looking Euro 2024 double-header, meaning Southgate’s side are already well placed to progress from a group completed by North Macedonia and Malta.

England are expected to get maximum points against those nations in June, when Kane could add a flurry to his national team scoring record that stands at 55 after his first-half opener.

The skipper, who was presented with a commemorative golden boot for his historic strike in Naples, fired in after meeting a fine cross by Saka, who went onto score a superb effort three minutes later.

The 21-year-old’s fantastic 20-yard curler was his eighth international goal and all but ended this Group C clash a contest.

Given England’s struggles after half-time in Italy and an already-depleted squad being further diminished by Phil Foden needing appendix surgery on Sunday morning, Southgate will not mind the largely forgettable second half here.