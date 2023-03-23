Connacht announce signing of Argentina winger Santiago Cordero

Michael Bolton

Connacht rugby have announced the signing of Argentina winger Santiago Cordero on a two-year-contract.

The exciting winger will join the Sportsground from French side Bordeaux Begles, where he has scored 29 tries in 67 appearances. Prior to his move to France, Cordero spent two seasons in the English Premiership for Exeter Chiefs.

The 29-year-old was a key part of the Argentina side that finished fourth in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, knocking out Ireland in the quarter-finals.

Cordero beat more players than anyone else in the tournament that year, beating 31 defenders, and will join an exciting backline at Connacht that will likely get the best out of him.

Speaking on his move, the Argentinean international is excited to begin life at the Sportsground.

“I’m very excited to be part of Connacht Rugby from next season. I can’t wait to move there and meet all the boys and people, and live the life of a Connacht player.

I visited Connacht recently for a few days, and I thought Galway was a beautiful place and I can’t wait to play my rugby there. I had a lot of good chats with Pete Wilkins, Tim Allnutt and Jack Carty, and they are sure I can play my best rugby in Connacht. It’s a great team and when picking my next club I was sure Connacht was the right one.

Connacht love to play rugby the right way from everywhere on the pitch and they’re always in attack mode, and that’s what I like.”