Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 07:20

Chris Gunter joins Wales coaching staff for March matches following retirement

The 33-year-old retired from international football earlier this month.
By Phil Blanche, PA Sport

Chris Gunter has joined the Wales coaching staff for this month’s European Championship qualifiers.

Gunter announced his retirement from international football earlier this month.

The 33-year-old AFC Wimbledon defender won 109 caps during a 15-year Wales career, second only to Gareth Bale’s 111 for the national men’s team.

“Chris Gunter has joined up with the senior men’s team in a coaching capacity for the March international window,” said a Football Association of Wales statement.

“Gunter has joined up with Rob Page’s coaching staff in a supporting role after announcing his international retirement as a player earlier this month.

“The role is seen as part of a transition into future coaching work.”

Wales start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign away to Croatia in Split on Saturday and host Latvia in Cardiff three days later.

