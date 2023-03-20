Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 13:23

Sir Jim Ratcliffe passionate for Nice to reach the top – Aaron Ramsey

The British businessman visited Old Trafford and the club’s Carrington training complex on Friday.
By Phil Blanche, PA Sport

Aaron Ramsey has described prospective Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as “very passionate” in his desire to take his Nice team “all the way to the top”.

Ramsey joined Nice on a free transfer last summer and has helped them into the top seven of Ligue 1 and the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League after a difficult start to the season.

“It’s been quite nice, really enjoyable. there’s worse places in the world to be playing,” new Wales captain Ramsey said at a press conference before opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

Aaron Ramsey joined Nice last summer and has helped them into the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League (Ben Birchall/PA)

“The owner is very passionate and very invested into Nice.

“He wants to take Nice all the way to the top.

“It’s a great project to be a part of. It just feels like a family-oriented club.”

British businessman Ratcliffe and his team held substantive talks with United on Friday during a visit to Old Trafford and the Carrington training complex.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe (left) has been described as “very passionate” in achieving success for Nice (Peter Byrne/PA)

Discussions were held on the business and football side and the PA news agency understands the meetings with the club went well.

United’s owners, the Glazer family, announced in November they were conducting a strategic review and a sale was one option being considered.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has also declared his interest in buying United and his delegation visited Manchester on Thursday, with talks said to be positive and constructive during 10 hours at the club.

Elliott Investment Management has also reportedly made it through to the second stage of the process, although the firm is said to be offering funding rather than a takeover.

