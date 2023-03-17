LOI Round up: Shamrock Rovers search for first win continues after late goal denies them victory

Michael Bolton

Defending champions Shamrock Rovers are still searching for their first win of the season after a dramatic 2-2 draw against St Patrick's Athletic.

Richie Towell opened the scoring at the Tallaght Stadium in the 20th minute, but St Patrick's Athletic equalised in the 42nd minute when Eoin Doyle converted from the penalty spot.

Jack Byrne capped off a top performance with a goal in the 54th minute, and it looked like for long periods of the game that was enough to secure victory, with Stephen Bradley's side having several chances to seal the game.

However, it was another game that saw victory slip through their hands as an 88th minute goal Jake Mulraney rescued a needed point for St Patrick's Athletic.

At Turner's Cross, Shelbourne left with the three points as Damein Duff's side ran out 2–0 winners over Cork City.

An own goal from Josh Honohan saw Colin Healy's side get off to the worst possible start, in a game they will feel they deserved something from.

Jack Moylan's goal in the 50th minute doubled Shelbourne's lead, with some impressive defending in the second half securing victory.

In the night's other games, Bohemians came back from behind to defeat UCD 2-1 and regain their place at the top of the table.

📽️ | An excellent goal from the Students who lead at Dalymount!#BOHUCD | #LOI pic.twitter.com/VtCqzuT7cV — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) March 17, 2023

An early goal from Danu Bishop gave UCD a shock lead after just 12 minutes, and they took the lead into the interval at Dalymount Park.

Bohemians came back stronger in the second half, and two quick-fire goals from Patrick Kirk and Alistair Coote gave them the lead in the 58th minute, as they held on to continue their impressive start to the season.

In Derry, a late goal from Ciaran Coll ensured the point were shared in an entertaining 1-1 draw against Sligo Rovers.

📽️ | WHAT A MOVE! It's a wonderful team goal to make it advantage Sligo at the Brandywell!#DERSLI | #LOI pic.twitter.com/E5Dox0HO53 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) March 17, 2023

Sligo took the lead through a 25th minute goal from Max Mata, and it looked like they were on course for a shock victory, until Coll's late goal meant Derry are now three points behind Bohemians in second place.