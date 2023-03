Fiachra Gallagher

Dundalk FC saw off close neighbours Drogheda United 1-0 at United Park on Thursday evening.

The only goal of the game came from Connor Malley in the 65th minutes.

But Dundalk had goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd to thank for taking all three points from the Louth derby.

He saved a 87th minute Freddie Draper penalty as the Lilywhites climbed to third in the league table.