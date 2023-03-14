Cheltenham Day One: All the action from the opening day

The opening day of the 2023 Cheltenham festival has got underway, with seven races on the card.

Here's the latest from Prestbury Park...

2.50 Ultima Handicap Chase

2.10pm Spoting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices Chase

El Fabiolo 11/10

El Fabiolo got the better of Jonbon in the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy, to get Willie Mullins and Paul Townend off the mark at the Cheltenham Festival.

The duo fought out a titanic battle over hurdles at Aintree last season and the rematch was just as entertaining, with the main protagonists coming to the fore in the closing stages.

Dysart Dynamo took up his customary position setting the pace at the head of proceedings, with both Aidan Coleman aboard Jonbon and Townend on El Fabiolo content to stalk the front-runner as Danny Mullins led the field along with his usual zest.

Brilliant, brave horsemanship from @PTownend to guide EL FABIOLO up the inside here#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/RpbqzOmuw3 — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 14, 2023

Jonbon crept on Dysart Dynamo’s tail heading down country to three out and was soon angled out to press the Closutton second string. But Townend bided his time aboard the 11-10 favourite, only moving El Fabiolo into contention rounding the home bend.

From then the powerhouse clash all at Prestbury Park had been waiting for ensued as the big three matched strides from two out to the last and when Dysart Dynamo fell at the final fence, El Fabiolo was still full of running and confirmed the promise of his hugely impressive performance from the Dublin Racing Festival.

He was five and a half lengths clear of Nicky Henderson’s 2-1 second-favourite at the line, with Closutton stablemate Saint Roi staying on to pick up third at 11-1.

1.30pm Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle

Marine Nationale 9/2

Michael O’Sullivan produced an ice-cool ride aboard Marine Nationale to register a famous victory for trainer Barry Connell in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

O’Sullivan was still in college when Constitution Hill was winning the Festival opener 12 months ago, while his only previous taste of the Prestbury Park showpiece was an uneventful spin on an outsider in the Kim Muir in 2022.

MARINE NATIONALE denies FACILE VEGA! 👊



The @SkyBet Supreme Novices' Hurdle gets the week off to a thrilling start 💥#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/Jvs4TZenGD — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 14, 2023

The young Irishman pounced late to secure the Royal Bond earlier in the season and followed a similar script here, riding the unbeaten six-year-old with ultimate confidence.

As 9-4 favourite Facile Vega forced his way to the front in the hands of Paul Townend two out and then lengthened for home, O’Sullivan was motionless aboard Marine Nationale, with a target firmly locked on Facile Vega’s tail.