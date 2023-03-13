Offaly manager Liam Kearns dies suddenly

The death of Offaly football manager Liam Kearns has been confirmed.

The Tralee-born man passed away following a sudden illness on Sunday. He was 60.

In a statement, Offaly GAA said it was "devastated to learn of the sudden passing this evening of our senior football manager, Liam Kearns.

"In his short period of time as manager of the senior footballers, Liam made a hugely positive impact and he was extremely well respected by everyone associated with Offaly GAA.

"Offaly GAA extend deepest sympathies to his wife Angela and daughters Rachel & Laura. May he rest in peace."

As reported by the Irish Examiner, Kearns — appointed Offaly manager on a three-year term last August — had guided the county to a one-point win over Longford seven days earlier.

The 60-year-old previously managed Limerick, Tipperary and Laois. During his six years in charge of Limerick, he led them to Munster finals in 2003 and ‘04, forcing Kerry to a replay in the latter decider, as well as Division 1. He also guided Limerick’s U21s to back-to-back Munster titles and an All-Ireland final appearance.

In 2006, he succeeded fellow Kerry man Mick O’Dwyer as Laois manager and they reached the 2007 Leinster final before he stepped away the following season.

A retired Garda sergeant and member of Austin Stacks, he completed a Strength & Conditioning degree from Setanta College in the mid-2010s.

Although he did not make a senior championship appearance for Kerry, he played 10 times for the Kingdom across the county’s league campaigns from 1984 to ‘86. An All-Ireland minor medal winner in 1980, he scored an impressive 7-12 in the six-game campaign as a wing-forward.