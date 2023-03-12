Sun, 12 Mar, 2023 - 17:09

Johnny Sexton becomes joint-leading points scorer in Six Nations history

The 37-year moved level with former international team-mate Ronan O’Gara’s total of 557.
Johnny Sexton becomes joint-leading points scorer in Six Nations history

By Ed Elliot, PA

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton became the joint-leading points scorer in Guinness Six Nations history during Sunday’s clash with Scotland.

The 37-year-old moved level with Ronan O’Gara’s total of 557 after kicking a penalty and two conversions at Murrayfield.

Having made his championship debut in 2010, fly-half Sexton travelled to Edinburgh seven points shy of former international team-mate O’Gara.

He achieved the feat in the 62nd minute of his 59th appearance in the tournament before being replaced by Ross Byrne nine minutes later.

The 2018 world player of the year leapfrogged ex-England star Jonny Wilkinson (546) into second place in the overall standings during last month’s win over France before sitting out his county’s round-three trip to Italy with a groin injury.

England skipper Owen Farrell is the second-highest active player, sitting in fourth spot overall on 517.

Sexton will hope to take the outright record in next weekend’s Dublin clash with England.

Johnny Sexton kicked seven points at Murrayfield
Johnny Sexton kicked seven points at Murrayfield. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA. 

Speaking about the record before the game, he said: “It’s not something I ever set out to do.

“I’d rather not score another point and win a championship, win a Grand Slam than get the points record.

“If it comes, fantastic, but it’s not something I lose sleep over.

“If you do it, it’s an amazing mark to do. Ronan obviously had an amazing career and even just to be in that same conversation is enough for me.”

More in this section

England suffer record defeat after being humiliated by France in Six Nations England suffer record defeat after being humiliated by France in Six Nations
Katie Taylor to defend world championship title in Dublin homecoming Katie Taylor to defend world championship title in Dublin homecoming
Ireland on brink of Grand Slam after beating Scotland at Murrayfield Ireland on brink of Grand Slam after beating Scotland at Murrayfield
scotlandsix nationsrugby unionjohnny sextonsextonirelandrugbyuronan o'gara
Leandro Trossard stars as Arsenal go five points clear at top with win at Fulham

Leandro Trossard stars as Arsenal go five points clear at top with win at Fulham

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more