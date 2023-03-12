Sunday sport: Ireland face Scotland with sights on Six Nations grand slam

Rugby

Ireland will look to keep their Grand Slam ambitions on track this afternoon when they play their final away game of this Six Nations campaign.

Andy Farrell's side are in Edinburgh to take on Scotland at Murrayfield from 3pm.

There are six changes to the starting 15 that beat Italy two weeks ago.

Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Dan Sheehan and Peter O’Mahony all return with Tadhg Furlong set to make his first start of the tournament.

Soccer

Premier League

Arsenal have the opportunity to once again go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table this afternoon with an away win over Fulham.

Kick-off at Craven Cottage is at 2pm and the hosts will be without key midfielder João Palhinha who misses out through suspension.

At the same time bottom side Southampton go to Old Trafford to play Manchester United while West Ham host Aston Villa.

The main game of the day then is Newcastle and Wolves at St James' Park.

A win for Eddie Howe's side would see them leapfrog Liverpool and go fifth.

Scottish Cup

Rangers take on Raith Rovers in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup this afternoon.

The match gets underway at Ibrox from 1pm.

Women's Super League

There's a top of the table clash in the Women's Super League this afternoon as champions Chelsea host leaders Manchester United.

Kick off at Kingsmeadow is at 12.30pm.

Elsewhere Brighton entertain Manchester City from 2pm while Liverpool host Tottenham.

Then at 3pm Leicester City play Everton, West Ham face Aston Villa and this evening Reading go to Arsenal.

Hurling

All Ireland champions Limerick are back from their warm weather training camp in Portugal this afternoon for their Allianz National Hurling League clash with Westmeath in Mullingar.

Throw-in at TEG Cusack Park is at 2pm.

Plenty of action in the Allianz Hurling Leagues coming up today! Take a look at the fixtures below to find out more. #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/qsVVu23ImE — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 12, 2023

Elsewhere in Division 1 Group A Clare entertain Galway at 1.45pm. At 3.45pm Cork and Wexford face off at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In Division 1 Group B Antrim host Laois from 1pm and 45 minutes later Kilkenny and Dublin play at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Boxing

Katie Taylor's homecoming fight will be held at 3Arena in Dublin on May 20th.

The Bray boxer will face England's Chantelle Cameron for the undisputed Super Lightweight Championship.

Taylor's planned Dublin showdown with Amanda Serrano was called off after the Puerto Rican sustained an injury.

Golf

Shane Lowry shot a 4-under-par third round of 68 at the Players Championship in Florida overnight.

That leaves him 2-under all round and in a tie for 47th.

World number two Scottie Scheffler has a two-shot lead over the chasing pack on 14-under-par.