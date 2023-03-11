Saturday sport: Rory McIlroy on course to miss cut; England face France at Twickenham

Premier League

Bournemouth are facing Liverpool in the lunchtime game in the Premier League.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been left out of Jurgen Klopp's matchday squad for the game.

A win for the Reds will see them leapfrog Tottenham into fourth in the league table.

Spurs host Nottingham Forest in one of the four 3pm games in the league.

Brentford travel to Everton, where a draw for the Blues could lift them out of the bottom three.

One place ahead of them are Leeds, who host high-flying Brighton.

The King Power Stadium is the setting for Leicester against Chelsea.

Gary Lineker row

The BBC has pulled today's edition of Football Focus and Final Score, as presenters and pundits have withdrawn from the shows.

It comes after the decision by the British broadcaster to stand Gary Lineker down from presenting tonight's Match of the Day.

Rugby

Rome hosts a potential wooden spoon decider in the Six Nations this afternoon as Italy take on Wales at 2.15pm

England then face France at Twickenham, starting at 4.45pm.

Hurling

The top two meet tonight in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League.

Thurles hosts the meeting of Tipperary and Waterford from 7.15.

Division 2A leaders Kildare welcome Kerry to Newbridge this afternoon.

Second placed Offaly take on Carlow.

In Division 2B, London face Sligo, and Tyrone play Meath.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is back to 5-over-par but still needs to pick up four shots to make the cut at the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

The second round has resumed in Florida after play was suspended due to poor weather last night.