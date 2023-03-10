Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 21:55

League of Ireland wrap: Table-toppers Bohemians bypass Pat's

Bohemian FC returned to the top of the table after defeating St Patrick's Athletic 2-0 in Richmond Park. 
Fiachra Gallagher

Despite being temporarily threatened by adverse weather conditions and pitch inspections earlier in the day, Friday night saw all four fixtures in the League of Ireland go ahead.

Bohemian FC returned to the top of the table after defeating St Patrick's Athletic 2-0 in Richmond Park.

Ali Coote set up Johnny Afolabi for the first goal of the match. Afolabi ran straight for the Bohs dug-out after scoring, illustrating the personal importance of his first-ever goal for the Dublin 7 outfit.

After a nervy last 20 minutes, Dean Williams scored in added time to seal the victory.

Jamie Lennon saw red on 72 minutes.

Drogheda United bounced back from their defeat against Bohs to claim three points at the UCD Bowl. Emmanuel Adegboyega's goal in the second half was enough to see off The Students.

It was scoreless in two matches: Derry City v Dundalk and Shelboure v Shamrock Rovers.

 

 

 

league of ireland
