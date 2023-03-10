Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 14:33

Ray Dempsey resigns as Limerick manager after five months in charge

After guiding Knockmore to back-to-back county titles in Mayo, Dempsey was appointed as manager in October in a two-year deal, succeeding Billy Lee.
Ray Dempsey resigns as Limerick manager after five months in charge

Michael Bolton

Limerick GAA have today announced that Ray Dempsey has resigned as manager of the senior football side.

After guiding Knockmore to back-to-back county titles in Mayo, Dempsey was appointed as manager in October in a two-year deal, succeeding Billy Lee.

However, he was unable to overcome a difficult start to their league campaign, as Limerick are bottom of division two of the Allianz football league with just one point after five games.

In a statement by Limerick this afternoon, they said, "Limerick GAA wish to announce that the Limerick Senior Football management have stepped down with immediate effect.

"Limerick GAA would like to thank them for their commitment to the job and wish them well in their future.

"Mark Fitzgerald will take up the position of manager until the end of the season."

Limerick must beat Kildare and Clare in their final two league games if they are to have any chance fo surviving relegation to division three.

In the championship, they will face the winners of Cork v Clare in thew Munster semi-final.

More in this section

Spending restrictions would inhibit Newcastle blueprint for success – Eddie Howe Spending restrictions would inhibit Newcastle blueprint for success – Eddie Howe
Manchester United bounce back with comfortable victory over Real Betis Manchester United bounce back with comfortable victory over Real Betis
Rory McIlroy struggles in opening round of Players Championship Rory McIlroy struggles in opening round of Players Championship
limerick gaaallianz football leagueray dempseybilly lee
Ellis Genge to lead England for first time with encouragement from early mentor

Ellis Genge to lead England for first time with encouragement from early mentor

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more