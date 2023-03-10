Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 12:41

Shane Lowry snaps his club after frustrating opening round in Players Championship

The Offaly man finished the first round in Sawgrass five over par, with bogeys on the six, eight, 10 and a double bogey on the 15th
Shane Lowry snaps his club after frustrating opening round in Players Championship

Michael Bolton

In the opening round of the Players Championship, Shane Lowry let his frustrations get the better of him in a frustrating opening round.

The Offaly man finished the first round in Sawgrass five over par, with bogeys on the six, eight, 10 and a double bogey on the 15th after a penalty drop left Lowry well off the pace.

It was at the 15th hole where his frustrations were shown, as Lowry showed his anger, as he snapped his golf club in half after hitting a tree.

It was a day to forget for Irish golfers at the Players Championship, with Rory McIlroy also struggling on the opening day.

Starting alongside Jon Rham and Scottie Scheffler, all eyes were on this grouping, but it was a mixed day for the trio.

Like Lowry, bogeys cost McIlry dearly as he ended the day on four over par, just a shot ahead of Lowry.

Rahm finished the day on one under, with Scheffler ending the first round on fur under par.

As of writing, it was Chad Ramsey in the lead on eight under par.

More in this section

Manchester United bounce back with comfortable victory over Real Betis Manchester United bounce back with comfortable victory over Real Betis
Rory McIlroy struggles in opening round of Players Championship Rory McIlroy struggles in opening round of Players Championship
What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend
rory mcilroyjon rahmshane lowryplayers championship
Spending restrictions would inhibit Newcastle blueprint for success – Eddie Howe

Spending restrictions would inhibit Newcastle blueprint for success – Eddie Howe

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more