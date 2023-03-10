Shane Lowry snaps his club after frustrating opening round in Players Championship

Michael Bolton

In the opening round of the Players Championship, Shane Lowry let his frustrations get the better of him in a frustrating opening round.

The Offaly man finished the first round in Sawgrass five over par, with bogeys on the six, eight, 10 and a double bogey on the 15th after a penalty drop left Lowry well off the pace.

It was at the 15th hole where his frustrations were shown, as Lowry showed his anger, as he snapped his golf club in half after hitting a tree.

Shane Lowry hits a tree and then SNAPS his club! 😳😤 pic.twitter.com/rc3S6ck4fs — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) March 9, 2023

It was a day to forget for Irish golfers at the Players Championship, with Rory McIlroy also struggling on the opening day.

Starting alongside Jon Rham and Scottie Scheffler, all eyes were on this grouping, but it was a mixed day for the trio.

Like Lowry, bogeys cost McIlry dearly as he ended the day on four over par, just a shot ahead of Lowry.

Rahm finished the day on one under, with Scheffler ending the first round on fur under par.

As of writing, it was Chad Ramsey in the lead on eight under par.