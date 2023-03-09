Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 12:57

How Ireland can win the Six Nations this weekend

Ireland are currently top of the Six Nations table on 15 points, with Scotland, France and England all on 10 points.
Michael Bolton

As Ireland travel to Murrayfield this Sunday to take on Scotland, the stakes couldn't be higher as the could have the opportunity to win the Six Nations come kick-off.

Ireland are currently top of the Six Nations table on 15 points after three bonus point wins, with Scotland, France and England all on 10 points.

England will host France on Saturday at 4.45, and depending on the result in Twickenham, it could present Ireland the opportunity to win the Six Nations.

The ultimate goal for Andy Farrell's side will be to win the Grand Slam, but they will go into Sunday's game with extra motivation if they can seal the title on Sunday.

If either England or France win without a bonus point, it will leave them on 14 points. This means if Ireland get a bonus point victory over Scotland on Sunday, they will win the Six Nations.

A draw in Twickenham on Saturday, followed by an Ireland victory, would also see Ireland win the championship.

Should either England or France win by a bonus point, it means Ireland cannot win the title this weekend.

If Scotland defeat Ireland, they will claim the triple crown, after wins over Scotland and Wales.

