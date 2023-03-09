Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 10:40

Football rumours: Manchester United pondering hefty offer for Eduardo Camavinga

The club were previously linked with a move for Camavinga in 2021.
By PA Sport Staff

Today's football rumours

Manchester United have once again been linked with an approach for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The Manchester Evening News, citing Spanish outlet Fichajes, says the Red Devils are considering a £115million offer for the 20-year-old.

The club were previously linked with a move for Camavinga in 2021, but he ultimately opted to leave Rennes for the Bernabeu, where he has become a central figure for Carlo Ancelotti.

The Daily Mail reports Liverpool are growing in confidence that they will win the race for Jude Bellingham. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but Liverpool’s bosses believe they are ahead of other contenders Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid, with Champions League success tipped to be a decisive factor in the 19-year-old’s eventual decision.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Newcastle United’s Sven Botman. Photo: John Walton/PA.

Paris St Germain are believed to be interested in signing Newcastle defender Sven Botman. According to the i, the 23-year-old’s stellar form this season has attracted interest from the French giants, although Newcastle reportedly have no interest in letting him go.

The Mail, via Calciomercato, says Bayern Munich are set to turn down the opportunity to make Manchester City loan Joao Cancelo‘s contract permanent.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United v West Ham United – Emirates FA Cup – Fifth Round – Old Trafford
Harry Maguire in action for Manchester United. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA.

Harry Maguire: ESPN reports Manchester United will look to sell the defender in the summer.

Inigo Martinez: Aston Villa are looking at a free transfer for the Athletic Bilbao defender, according to the Birmingham Mail.

More in this section

