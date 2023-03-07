Ronnie O’Sullivan beats Jimmy Robertson in Six Red World Championship opener

By PA Sport Staff

Ronnie O’Sullivan kicked off his Six Red World Championship campaign with a 5-3 win over Jimmy Robertson.

O’Sullivan romped into a 4-0 lead in the opening match of the Group H encounter in Thailand before being pegged back to 4-3.

The seven-time world champion won the next frame, though, to get over the line in the short-format tournament.

𝗘𝗡𝗗 𝗢𝗙 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗪𝗢 📊



One more day of group action to come tomorrow, with the top two from each advancing to the next round!#SixRedWorldChampionship 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/c143hhYmRr — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) March 7, 2023

O’Sullivan will play twice on Wednesday against 16-year-old Stan Moody and veteran James Wattana. Wattana enjoyed a 5-1 success over Moody in their opening match.

Judd Trump put himself on the brink of qualification after beating Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn 5-4, which came after Monday’s 5-0 whitewash of Ricky Walden.

Trump had trailed 4-1 to the Thai but rallied to take victory in a final-set decider.

Walden recovered from that defeat to keep his hopes of qualification alive by beating Hai Long Ma 5-1.

Two-time runner-up Stuart Bingham is safely into the last 16 with a 5-2 win over Jordan Brown.

He told World Snooker Tour: “The short format, anyone can pot five reds, five blacks and they are 40 points up. It is tough, you have to be on your game and play sensibly. You don’t need the big breaks, you need to win the frames.”

Mark Williams was beaten 5-2 by Joe Perry in his opening match to leave him with it all to do on Wednesday.