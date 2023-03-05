Sun, 05 Mar, 2023 - 14:51

European Indoor Championships: Sarah Lavin 'elated' to qualify for hurdles final

The Limerick woman finished third in her semi-final in a time of 7.99 seconds to see her progress.
Tomas Doherty

Sarah Lavin has booked her place in Sunday evening's 60m hurdles final at the European Indoor Championships.

The Limerick woman finished third in her semi-final in a time of 7.99 seconds to see her progress.

“I’m elated, to do another of the major finals is fantastic,” said Lavin.

Elsewhere, Sophie Becker, Sharlene Mawdsley, Cliodhna Manning and Phil Healy run in the final of the Women's 4x400m relay just before 4.30pm this afternoon.

Darragh McElhinney of UCD competes in the 3,000m final at 5pm.

