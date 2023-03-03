Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 18:50

Moises Caicedo signs long-term Brighton deal following January transfer saga

The 21-year-old was the subject of two Arsenal bids and declared his desire to leave the Seagulls.
By PA Sport Staff

Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo has signed a new Brighton contract until 2027.

The Seagulls also have an option for an extra year on Caicedo, who has made a big impact at the Amex Stadium since making his Premier League debut last April.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi told the club website: “This is a fantastic news for the club, our fans, for me and most importantly for Moises.

“It will make us stronger as we move forward towards our targets on the pitch.”

Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian club from Independiente del Valle in February 2021.

The 21-year-old was the subject of two bids from Arsenal in the January transfer window, while Chelsea were also reportedly interested.

Caicedo told Brighton that he wished to leave in an open letter posted on social media, but he remained on the south coast and has now made 29 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls.

