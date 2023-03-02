Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 16:57

European Indoor Championships: Mark English forced to withdraw due to illness

The two-time Indoor European medallist has been ruled out through illness
Fiachra Gallagher

Mark English has been forced to pull out of the European Indoors Athletics Championships in Istanbul.

In statement, English said: “I came here in great shape, but unfortunately I’m not in a position to do myself justice.”

John Fitzsimons, of Co Kildare, finished forth in his round 1 heat for the 800 metre event. A time of 1 minute 49.36 seconds wasn't enough for him to qualify for Saturday's semi-final.

Later on Thursday evening, Star of the Sea AC athlete Andrew Coscoran and UCD's Luke McCann will both contest round 1 of the 1,500 metre event.

Coscoran set a new 1,500 metre Irish record last month, completing a race in Birmingham with a time of 3 minutes, 33.49 seconds.

McCann finished the same event with a time of 3 minutes 34.76 seconds.

