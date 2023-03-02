European Indoor Championships: Mark English forced to withdraw due to illness

Fiachra Gallagher

Mark English has been forced to pull out of the European Indoors Athletics Championships in Istanbul.

The two-time Indoor European medallist has been ruled out through illness.

In statement, English said: “I came here in great shape, but unfortunately I’m not in a position to do myself justice.”

John Fitzsimons, of Co Kildare, finished forth in his round 1 heat for the 800 metre event. A time of 1 minute 49.36 seconds wasn't enough for him to qualify for Saturday's semi-final.

First of the Irish on Track, John Fitzsimons takes 4th position. Unfortunately in such a tough heat, it won't be enough to see him through to the 800m Semi-Final on Saturday Well done John👏 ⏱️ 1:49.36 4th place in R1 heat 3 of the 800m#Istanbul2023 @Ask123ie @EuroAthletics pic.twitter.com/V5pHqX4AIj — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) March 2, 2023

Later on Thursday evening, Star of the Sea AC athlete Andrew Coscoran and UCD's Luke McCann will both contest round 1 of the 1,500 metre event.

Coscoran set a new 1,500 metre Irish record last month, completing a race in Birmingham with a time of 3 minutes, 33.49 seconds.

🚨BREAKING🚨 New 1500m NR of 3:33:49 (3rd) for Andrew Coscoran in Birmingham 🔥🔥🔥 Followed home in 4th by Luke McCann in 3:34:76 and Nick Griggs (7th) in 3:39:94🙌🏼 Full Result:https://t.co/DzBfiHKyXw#WorldIndoorTour pic.twitter.com/Muh9TJ3z49 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) February 25, 2023

McCann finished the same event with a time of 3 minutes 34.76 seconds.