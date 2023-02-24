Former Ireland rugby player and coach Tom Tierney dies aged 46

Michael Bolton

Former Ireland rugby player and women's international coach Tom Tierney has died aged 46.

The Limerick native won eight caps for Ireland during his playing days, including four caps at the 1999 World Cup, which he scored a try.

Tierney represented Connacht, Richmond, Garryowen, Munster, Galwegions and Leicester in his playing career,

He was named as the Ireland's women head coach, and guided the side to a Six Nations title in 2015.

Tierney stepped down form his position after the 2017 World Cup, but remained with the IRFU and worked with the Irish men's Under-20 and U-19 teams.

He had most recently been employed as an IRFU national talent coach based out of Munster Rugby's high performance centre in UL since 2021, working with the province's academy and national talent squad players.

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said in a statement: "Everyone in Irish Rugby is deeply shocked to hear of the sudden loss of Tom Tierney.

"Our immediate thoughts are with his wife Mary and daughters Isabel and Julia, as well as his many friends, colleagues and former team-mates.

"Tom was an outstanding scrum-half and his time in the Ireland jersey will always be an immense source of pride for his family and the clubs that supported him on his journey.

"He also amassed an impressive CV as a coach and we were honoured to have him as a colleague in the IRFU from 2014 to present.

"He will be sorely missed."