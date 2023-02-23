Bohemians announce the signing of Sarah Rowe

Michael Bolton

Multi-code sports star Sarah Rowe has signed for Boheminas ahead of the new season of the N national Women's League.

Having played GAA with Mayo and impressing in the Australian Football League Women's (AFLW) with Collingwood, Rowe has turned her attention back to soccer.

Rowe become a key part of the Mayo ladies side since she made her debut in 2012, and was also playing Aussie Rules football with Collingwood from 2019 alongside Mayo.

Due to the scheduling of the AFLW season, the 27-year-old did not feature for Mayo in 2022.

The former Shelbourne player was back playing soccer with Australian side Melbourne Victory, with the World Cup in the summer a possible motive for returning to the sport.

Now that she is back home, the chances of seeing Rowe back in a green jersey could have increased with Boheminas confirming that Rowe has signed for the club.

She won an Irish senior cap in 2015 and was part of the Shelbourne side which won the League and Cup double in 2016. She rejoined the Dublin outfit for a spell in 2021 and has trained with Ireland under Vera Pauw in recent years.