Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 18:45

Bohemians announce the signing of Sarah Rowe

The 27-year-old makes the move from Australia from A-League side Melbourne Victory
Bohemians announce the signing of Sarah Rowe

Michael Bolton

Multi-code sports star Sarah Rowe has signed for Boheminas ahead of the new season of the N national Women's League.

Having played GAA with Mayo and impressing in the Australian Football League Women's (AFLW) with Collingwood, Rowe has turned her attention back to soccer.

Rowe become a key part of the Mayo ladies side since she made her debut in 2012, and was also playing Aussie Rules football with Collingwood from 2019 alongside Mayo.

Due to the scheduling of the AFLW season, the 27-year-old did not feature for Mayo in 2022.

The former Shelbourne player was back playing soccer with Australian side Melbourne Victory, with the World Cup in the summer a possible motive for returning to the sport.

Now that she is back home, the chances of seeing Rowe back in a green jersey could have increased with Boheminas confirming that Rowe has signed for the club.

She won an Irish senior cap in 2015 and was part of the Shelbourne side which won the League and Cup double in 2016. She rejoined the Dublin outfit for a spell in 2021 and has trained with Ireland under Vera Pauw in recent years.

More in this section

Football rumours: N’Golo Kante nears return with one eye on new Chelsea deal Football rumours: N’Golo Kante nears return with one eye on new Chelsea deal
Lukaku strikes late to snatch win for Inter over Porto Lukaku strikes late to snatch win for Inter over Porto
James Ryan aware he has ‘big shoes to fill’ as Sexton dropped for Italy game James Ryan aware he has ‘big shoes to fill’ as Sexton dropped for Italy game
mayo gaasarah rowebohemian fccollingwood
Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton has a Mercedes ready to win world championship again

Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton has a Mercedes ready to win world championship again

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more