Ross Byrne starts for Ireland as six changes made for Italy clash

Michael Bolton

Ross Byrne and Craig Casey will make their first starts in the Six Nations for Ireland as they make six changes for their clash against Italy.

Byrne replaces the injured Johnny Sexton, with second row James Ryan named as captain in his absence.

Iain Henderson joins Ryan in the second row in his first start in this season's tournament, with Jack Conan also coming into the side at number eight.

Calen Doris moves to flanker, with Josh Van Der Flier at number seven.

Ronan Kelleher starts at hooker in place of Rob Herring, with Dan Sheehan retuning from injury among the replacements.

Bundee Aki comes in for Stuart McCloskey at inside centre alongside Garry Ringrose, with the Ulster centre named among the replacements.

There is a mix of experience and youth among the replacements, with Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray ready to be called upon, while their Munster teammate Jack Crowley set to make his first Six Nations appearance.