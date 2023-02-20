Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 06:25

Tributes paid after 'brilliant broadcaster' Dickie Davies dies aged 94

Davies was best known for anchoring World Of Sport on ITV from 1968 until it came to an end in 1985
Tributes paid after 'brilliant broadcaster' Dickie Davies dies aged 94

PA Reporters

Former World Of Sport presenter Dickie Davies has died at the age of 94.

Davies was best known for anchoring the ITV sports show from 1968 until it came to an end in 1985.

He also covered the Seoul Olympics for ITV in 1988 before leaving to join Eurosport.

The news of the British broadcasters’ death was announced on behalf of his family by his former colleague Jim Rosenthal, who wrote on Twitter: “With huge sadness we announce Dickie Davies passed away this morning.

“So proud of his 20 years of World of Sport, 3 Olympic Games and a brilliant career on the telly.

“He is survived by a loving wife, two adoring sons, four grandkids and two beloved dogs.

“Would appreciate some privacy as we mourn and celebrate his life. Dickie was a wonderful friend and colleague… RIP DD.”

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys paid tribute to Davies on Twitter, writing: “Dickie Davies. A legend. It’s the end of that era. A kind man and brilliant broadcaster. RIP Dickie.”

ITV sports broadcaster Mark Pougatch tweeted: “Ach, Dickie Davies. The rest of us walk in the footsteps of giants. RIP.”

Gabby Logan called Davies “one of the very best”, while Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling tweeted: “Just learned of the death of the wonderful Dickie Davies who I grew up watching on World of Sport on ITV. One of my inspirations along with Des Lyman. A sports broadcasting legend.”

More in this section

Son Heung-min responds to sub role with goal as Spurs sink West Ham to go fourth Son Heung-min responds to sub role with goal as Spurs sink West Ham to go fourth
Rahm back on top of world rankings after Genesis Invitational triumph Rahm back on top of world rankings after Genesis Invitational triumph
Former Armagh footballer Jarlath Burns chosen as next GAA president Former Armagh footballer Jarlath Burns chosen as next GAA president
footballsportitvbroadcastingdaviesdickie daviesjim rosenthal
Coleman the hero as Everton emerge victorious from relegation battle with Leeds

Coleman the hero as Everton emerge victorious from relegation battle with Leeds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more